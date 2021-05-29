‘Will vaccinate all by end of year’: Javadekar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi:

Union minister Prakash Javadekar said India will vaccinate most of its population by December, adding that the country’s vaccine drive will move up a gear from August.

The minister was responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who termed the country’s vaccine drive “nautanki” or drama, on Friday and attributed the second wave of the coronavirus disease pandemic in the country to this.

“The health ministry last week made it clear that within December the nation will produce 216 crore (2.16 billion) doses of Covid-19 vaccines which means that at least 108 crore (1.08 billion) people will be able to get their shots. So, Rahul Gandhi should understand that India will vaccinate all by December 2021” Javadekar said .

Till Friday evening, India has vaccinated 44 million people fully and administered only one dose to 120 million people. It is currently vaccinating on average 2.2 million people a day.The health ministry’s projections of 2.16 billion doses being available is for the period between August and December and assumes significant capacity enhancements, and the approval of some vaccines that are still in clinical trials. The Ken reported that the actual number avalable would be around 1.09 billion doses and Reuters has said that the overall number could be an overstatement with Serum Institute of India, which makes Covishield (the Indian version of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine likely to miss the 750 million number mentioned by the health ministry by around 27% (or 200 million).

Even assuming that India ants to vaccinate its entire 18-years plus population (940 million) by the end of the year, it will require the country to vaccinate a little in excess of 7.5 million people each day.

The minister claimed that both supply and the pace of vaccinations would shortly increase

“Covisheild, Covaxin, Zydus Cadila, Novavax, Genova and Sputnik, all these vaccines will soon be produced in India now… And with projected imports… India will have a total of 216 crore (2.16 billion) doses,” Javadekar said.

To be sure, of these only Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik have been approved for emergency use and the others are still in development.

“From August onwards, there will be a further increase in vaccination in the country’” Javadekar said.

The minister also sought to link Gandhi’s comment with a toolkit, a social media campaign playbook that the Bharatiya Janata Party has claimed the Congress drafted to unfairly criticise the government’s handling of Covid and the development of the controversial Central Vista project. The Congress has said at least part of this toolkit is a forgery. The police are investigating the matter.

“The whole nation is condemning the words of Rahul Gandhi today. He used the words, ``Prime Minister’s Nautanki exactly the way they are prescribed in their tool kit,” Javadekar said.

In a press conference earlier on Friday, Gandhi criticised India’s vaccine strategy and said vaccines were the only way to combat Covid.

Javadekar said that the government is already doing this.

“India is already producing two vaccines out of which one, Covaxin, has been made in India itself… What has Congress done? They have just been challenging its efficacy of this indigenous vaccine and have been asking people not to take it…. They even called it a Modi vaccine,” Javadekar condemned.

His reference is to a controversy surrounding Covaxin’s approval where the Bharat Biotech vaccine was approved without even interim Phase 3 data (although subsequently, this data did show the vaccine to be very effective).

“Rahul Gandhi should understand that it is him who has been opposing the vaccines, whereas it is because of BJP that India today has two kinds of vaccines available in abundance,” Javadekar said.