Will vote in Presidential poll, says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday said he would vote in the Presidential polls on July 18, after getting discharged from a hospital here.

Having recovered from Covid-19, Stalin is set to be discharged from a private hospital here on Monday.

In a letter to party workers, the DMK president on Sunday thanked cadre, leaders and office-bearers of several parties for wishing him a speedy recovery. He said he has recovered from the infection and thanked doctors as well. Though doctors have advised him to take rest for a week, Stalin said he would continue to monitor government work from home.

He reminded cadres that ‘Tamil Nadu Day’ would be celebrated on July 18 by the government.

On the same day in 1967, the then chief minister and DMK founder C N Annadurai had christened the State (then, Madras state) as Tamil Nadu by piloting a resolution in the Assembly, which was adopted unanimously by the House.

In a veiled reference to BJP’s State unit chief K Annamalai, Stalin said no room should be given to those who try to popularise themselves by targeting the ruling party. Such people should be ignored by following a ‘I-don’t-care’ attitude, he said and asked party workers to continue with determination in their work for the people.

The chief minister tested positive for coronavirus on July 12 and was hospitalised two days later for investigations and observation.