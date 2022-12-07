LIVE updates: Parliament's winter session to begin, 16 bills on Centre's agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to interact with the media on Wednesday ahead of the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament. The winter session of the Parliament begins today and continues till December 29. The session will have a total of 17 working days. Centre's agenda for the winter session of Parliament includes 16 new bills.

The Lok Sabha will pay tributes to members who passed away during the inter-session period, on the first day. Some of the bills slated for introduction in the Winter Session of Parliament are the Trade Marks (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022. The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022 will seek to repeal redundant and obsolete laws.

Some of the other bills include the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the National Dental Commission Bill, 2022.

The government's agenda also includes Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019.