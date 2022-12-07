‘You won’t miss court in parliament’: PM Modi’s welcome note for VP Dhankhar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a warm welcome to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in Rajya Sabha who was officiated as the chairman of the upper house on Wednesday with the start of the winter session in parliament. Referring to the Vice President’s three-decades long career in courts, PM Modi said: “I can confidently tell you... you would not miss the court here”. As a wave of laughter followed among members of the upper house, he added: “In Rajya Sabha, there are many members here who you have met in Supreme Court.”

“You come from an ordinary family, and the milestone you have reached now is a huge inspiration for many people in the country. Main Kahunga Kisana ke lal, unki jo uplabdhiyan jo desh dekh raha hai to unki khushi ka koi thikana nahi, (I would say that farmer’s son, his achievements the country is watching... and the nation is very happy)”.

“A farmer’s son and a student of Sainik school, you have kisan (farmer) and jawan (soldier) both in you,” PM Modi added, “saluting the soldiers on Armed Forces Day. The Prime Minister further reminded the members about the G20 presidency in the 75th year of independence. India took helm of G20 on December 1.

PM Modi also made a mention of President Droupadi Murmu in parliament. "Our respected President Droupadi Murmu Ji hails from the tribal community. Before her, our former President Ramnath Kovind is also from the marginalised sections of society and now, our Vice President is a Kisan Putra," he said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had made an appeal to the opposition for a fruitful session. "When I unofficially met members of parliament of almost all political parties in past few days, they pointed out how parliament ruckus affects MPs. Youth members say that when proceedings don't go on, and discussions aren't held, they get devoid of learning and understanding," he underlined.

(With inputs from ANI)

