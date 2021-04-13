Home / India News / With 161,736 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, infection tally crosses 13.68 million; death toll goes up to 171,05
With 161,736 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, infection tally crosses 13.68 million; death toll goes up to 171,05

As many as 16 states have shown an upward trajectory in daily new coronavirus cases, according to data released by govt
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi
UPDATED ON APR 13, 2021 09:42 AM IST
A doctor walks out of a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Mumbai.(Indranil Mukherjee / AFP)

India on Tuesday recorded 161,736 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry’s data on Tuesday morning. With this, the total number of cases reached 13,689,453.

The number of fatalities due to Covid-19 also increased, as 879 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours, the ministry’s data showed.

The number of recoveries on Tuesday stood at 1,22,53,697. India is in the fourth spot in the Covid death tally behind the US, Brazil and Mexico.

As many as 16 states have shown an upward trajectory in daily new coronavirus cases, according to the data released by the government. These states are: Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

The surge in Covid-19 cases comes as the country continues to administer the highest number of vaccine doses per day. More than 100 million vaccine doses have been administered so far, according to the Union health ministry.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences’ (AIIMS’) director Dr Randeep Guleria has said that India's second wave of the coronavirus disease has been aggravated by lack of adherence to Covid-appropriate safety protocols and the circulation of highly infectious strains of SARS-CoV-2.

"If you go out, you see that marketplaces, restaurants and shopping malls are crowded and full of people and these all are super-spreader events," Guleria said.

