With 27,918 Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra’s tally at 2,773,435

Maharashtra recorded 27,918 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 139 related deaths, the state’s health department said in a bulletin on Tuesday, with fewer tests on a holiday on the occasion of Holi. This is the first time since March 23 that Maharashtra has reported less than 30,000 Covid-19 cases. The caseload of the western state, the worst-affected by the pandemic, is now 2,773,435 and its death toll 54,422. It recorded 31,643 Covid-19 cases and 102 deaths on Monday, a day after reporting its sharpest daily spike of 40,414 infections.

There are 340,542 active cases and 2,377,127 people, 23,820 on Tuesday, have recovered from the viral disease in the state, the bulletin showed. There were 129,876 tests in the last 24 hours, taking the number of tests to 19,625,065 so far.

The Centre said earlier in the day that Maharashtra has eight of the top 10 Covid-19 high-burden districts of the country. Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Nanded and Ahmednagar are the districts in Maharashtra with high active cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in New Delhi during a press briefing. Bhushan said Maharashtra last week had an average positivity rate of 23 per cent against the average national rate of 5.65 per cent.

In Mumbai, there were 4,760 fresh Covid-19 cases and 10 people succumbed to the viral disease, according to the health department’s bulletin. The disease tally of the state’s capital city is now at 409,374 and its death toll at 11,675.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ordered private hospitals to reserved 80 per cent of beds in private hospitals for virus-infected patients in the city amid rising cases of the coronavirus disease. The civic body said in a circular issued Monday that 100 per cent of beds in intensive care units (ICUs) will be reserved for the same in line with the Ward War Room allotment.

Data shows that Maharashtra recorded 590,448 cases from March 1 to March 29, while the worst month, September 2020, had seen 593,192 infections. It also shows that the state began 2021 with a huge drop in Covid-19 cases compared to the previous three months, the new cases in March surpassed the tally of the past four months. The state recorded 487,519 infections between November 2020 and February 2021, according to data.