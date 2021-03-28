With 40,414 Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra records highest daily infections

Maharashtra’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) mounted to 2,713,875 after 40,414 cases, the highest daily spike ever, and 108 related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the state’s health department bulletin showed on Sunday. According to the health department’s bulletin, the state's death toll now stands at 54,181. The state on Saturday reported 35,726 Covid-19 patients and 166 deaths.

The fresh infections and deaths come on a day even as chief minister Uddhav Thackeray asked officials to start preparing for another lockdown in view of the increasing Covid-19 cases and failure of the state’s citizens to adhere to the prescribed guidelines. Maharashtra has reported a huge rise in the number of Covid-19 cases over the last week and has added as many as 100,000 new infections during the period.

The bulletin also showed that 2,332,453 people have recovered from the viral disease after 17,874 Covid-19 patients were discharged in a single day. It also showed that 19,358,341, with 165,591 in the last 24 hours, have been tested for the coronavirus disease.

Mumbai also reported its highest-ever daily spike in the cases of the coronavirus disease on Sunday with 6,933 infections in the last 24 hours, officials said, taking the tally to 398,724. The capital city of the western state also recorded eight deaths, pushing its death toll to 11,653, they said. Mumbai reported 6,123 cases and 12 deaths on Saturday.

Thackeray said citizens were flouting all Covid-19 related guidelines and hence the state would be forced to impose another lockdown. His comments came after the Covid-19 task force, which met on Sunday, recommended strict measures amid the massive spike in cases and deaths. The task force said that the health infrastructure would not be able to cope with rising cases of the coronavirus disease.

The government in Maharashtra, which continues to be the worst Covid-19 affected state in the country, has already imposed a night curfew between 8pm and 7am from Sunday till April 15. It has also tightened Covid-19 restrictions till April 15.