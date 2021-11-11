With eye on Uttar Pradesh elections, Amit Shah to visit Varanasi tomorrow

Union home minister Amit Shah will arrive in Varanasi on Friday for a two-day visit to eastern Uttar Pradesh in view of the assembly elections in the state due early next year, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Navratan Rathi.

He is expected to hold a meeting with BJP office-bearers. Chief minister Yogi Aditaynath, his deputy, Keshav Prasad Maurya, will be among those who are due to attend the meeting. Shah will separately meet BJP social media volunteers and the booth presidents. He will also take feedback about the performance of the lawmakers from the region.

On Saturday, Shah will lay the foundation stone of a university in Azamgarh, a stronghold of opposition Samajwadi Party, and address a public meeting.

Kaushal Kishore Mishra, a political science professor at Banaras Hindu University, said people in Azamgarh have been demanding the university since the mid-70s.

Eastern Uttar Pradesh sends 61 lawmakers to the 403-member state assembly. In 2017, the BJP won 34 of the seats as it swept to power.