‘With Modi coming…what are we doing to fix this?’: US lawmakers on visa wait time issue

Top US lawmakers urged the Biden administration to address the visa wait time issue for Indian applicants on a priority basis as they underlined that the people-to-people relationship plays a significant role in their bilateral ties. The lawmakers asked the top state department officials at separate Congressional hearings about the steps they have taken to resolve the issue, given the consequential relationship between the two countries and with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a state visit later this month.

Senator Bob Menendez, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Congressman Michael Waltz, Co-Chair of the House India Caucus, asked the officials why people in India were facing visa wait time of up to 600 days.

"The United States enjoys strong people-to-people ties with India. India is now part of the QUAD. We are constantly engaging it in geostrategic interests that we have. New Jersey is home to a great number of Indian Americans and their families. I appreciate and applaud the department's heightened focus towards reducing wait times for first-time B1-B2 applicants in India,” Menendez said.

"But despite that progress this past year, India continues to face the longest wait times globally with average wait times for an appointment for the first-time B1-B2 applicant ranging between 450 and 600 days. Could you please speak to me as to why that is the case? Why does it take up to 600 days for an adjudication?” Menendez asked during a hearing at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Calling the India-US relationship one of the most consequential in the 21st century, Congressman Waltz highlighted the consistent complaints from Indian Americans about the visa wait time.

"With our trade over USD 150 Billion, with the consequential relationship, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi coming for a state dinner and visit just this month, what are we doing to fix this. Have you looked at any India specific policy fast tracks or issues?” Waltz asked during a hearing by the House Foreign Relations Committee, adding that the delay in visa would impact the business relationship.

Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter told the lawmakers that the state department is working hard on it and has taken several steps to address this issue.

"India is a place where we have historically had high demand for visas and there's just a tremendous amount of pent-up demand. One of the things about India is that every post is unique, but they also had a really devastating bout with Covid-19 quite late and so their ability to meet the pent-up demand lasted quite a bit longer,” she said.

"We have opened appointments for Indian nationals, dedicated appointments in other posts for specific appointments and in all other categories. I'm sure you're aware of this and you've mentioned it, wait times are pre-pandemic levels better?” she said.

"We will adjudicate 1 million visas in India this year. Our productivity there is extraordinarily high," Bitter said.

(With PTI inputs)

