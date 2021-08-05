With new chief in Assam, Congress looks to revive lost glory

Congress in Assam hopes for a change in fortunes with appointment of the party’s new state unit chief Bhupen Borah who assumed charge on Wednesday in Guwahati.

Borah and three working presidents, Rana Goswami, Kamalakhya Deb Purkayastha and Zakir Hussain Sikdar, assume office after the party’s second successive loss to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the assembly polls and at a time when its legislators are quitting and joining the ruling dispensation.

“I thank all for their blessings on my new role. I assure to take the party forward with advice of all seniors and the hard work of our young workers,” Borah said after taking charge from outgoing chief Ripun Borah.

Congress, which ruled Assam for three successive terms from 2001, secured 26 of the total 126 seats in 2016 and lost to the BJP that formed its first ever government in the state. In this year’s polls, the party bagged 29 seats, but failed to stop BJP from coming to power for a second time.

Prior to the polls, Congress had formed a 10 party ‘grand alliance’ that included All India United Democratic Front and Bodoland People’s Party. But together they bagged 50 seats, while BJP (60) and its allies Asom Gana Parishad (9) and United Peoples Party Liberal (6) secured 75 seats.

“There is no need to feel disappointed. Our vote difference with BJP in 2021 was marginal, but we failed to form government. The BJP alliance got around 9.1 million votes while Congress and its allies cornered around 8.9 million votes,” outgoing president Ripun Borah said.

Leader of Congress legislature party Debabrata Saikia said that the party needs to have close door meetings where all issues are laid out and discussed threadbare. He said that specifics of votes secured in each constituency should also be looked at closely if Congress has to win at least 64 seats in 2026.

Accusing the BJP-led government in Assam of playing divisive politics on the basis of religion, Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi urged the new state president to present a counter narrative that unites all people of Assam.

“Congress revival should start from villages. Leaders must visit districts, spend time with local workers and get to know their problems. Besides banking on our traditional vote banks, we need to expand among new voters as well,” said Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi.

Since this year’s assembly election loss, two Congress MLAs have quit the party and joined the BJP. There are speculations that some others could also leave the party in the near future.

“We face a lot of challenges now. Let those who want to go, leave the party. It will help cleanse the Congress,” said Ripun Borah.

Besides preventing more legislators and leaders leaving the party and heading to the BJP camp, newly appointed chief Bhupen Borah also has the task of winning the by-polls in five seats which are vacant due to deaths of two MLAs, two Congress legislators resigning and elevation of former chief minister and Majuli MLA Sarbananda Sonowal as a Cabinet minister at Centre.