    'With Switzerland and its people': India on Crans-Montana ski resort fire that killed 40

    Indian embassy in Switzerland also extended solidarity with the government and people of Switzerland during this tough time.

    Updated on: Jan 02, 2026 12:45 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    The Indian Embassy in Switzerland has expressed ‘profound grief’ over the tragic fire at a ski resort in Crans-Montana that killed 40 people and injured many others.

    People lay candles and flowers near the Le Constellation bar, where a devastating fire left dead and injured during the New Year's celebrations in Crans-Montana, Swiss Alps, Switzerland. (AP)
    The embassy posted on their official X handle on Thursday, “Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the victims and those injured.” It also extended solidarity with the government and people of Switzerland during this tough time.

    The fire broke out around 1:30 am during New Year's celebrations inside the Le Constellation bar, Associated Press reported. Several people were injured as the blaze swept through the crowded bar in less than 2 hours.

    Witnesses say that the fire was triggered by a female bartender was standing on the shoulders of another bartender as she was holding a lit candle, according to BFMTV.

    “Within a few seconds, the entire nightclub was engulfed in flames," the witness was quoted as saying.

    So far, the area has been cordoned off, and work is underway to inform the family of the victims.

    While officials reportedly said that it was too early to determine the cause of the fire, investigators have already ruled out the possibility of it being an attack.

    Guy Parmelin, president of the Swiss Confederation, wrote on X that the Federal Council has taken note of the “deep dismay.” He further wrote that the federation's thoughts are with the families of those who have died and with victims.

    Beatrice Pilloud, Valais Canton attorney general, said it was too early to determine the cause of the fire.

    “At no moment is there a question of any kind of attack,” Pilloud was quoted as saying. She also informed that there are no suspects yet.

    Crans-Montana is a resort town that lies in the heart of the Alps. It is a region busy with tourists skiing on the slopes.

    (With inputs from AP)

