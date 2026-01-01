Switzerland bar blast: All about Crans-Montana, the ski resort town where fire killed over 10
Police said more than a hundred people were in the building at the time of the blaze. "We are seeing many injured and many dead,” the police said.
The New Year celebration at a luxury ski resort in the municipality of Crans-Montana in Switzerland turned into a tragedy on Thursday when a fire killed several people and injured many others.
The blaze left at least 10 people dead, Sky News reported, citing police officials, adding that 10 others have been injured.
The fire started around 1:30 AM amid New Year's celebrations at a bar called ‘Le Constellation,' police spokesperson Gaëtan Lathion was quoted as saying by AP. Police said more than a hundred people were in the building at the time of the blaze. "We are seeing many injured and many dead,” the police said.
The death toll could be in the ‘dozens’, according to doctors who were quoted by the Swiss daily Blick. Regional daily Le Nouvelliste quoted sources describing "a heavy toll". The fire incident is not being treated as terror-related, police have confirmed.
All about Crans-Montana STown
The municipality of Crans-Montana is located in the French-speaking part of the canton of Valais in southwest Switzerland. The place in the Swiss Alps is a popular holiday destination due to its variety of summer and winter activities, its shopping and gastronomic offer and the unique panorama.
- The ski resort town is located just 40 kilometres (25 miles) north of the Matterhorn and approximately a two-hour drive from the Swiss capital of Bern.
- Crans-Montana boasts nine lakes, several Alpine forests and meadows, making the place enchanting during the summer.
- In the winter, the town transforms into a destination with snowy slopes and hiking trails leading up to the glacier plateau, offering cross-country ski trails and toboggan runs. It also features a snow park and one of the largest Swiss ice rinks, located in the heart of the town.
- According to the BBC, the Crans-Montana resort is due to host a speed skiing event called the FIS World Cup later this month.
- The municipality is also known for its first-class golf courses in a unique mountain ambience. The Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club hosts the Omega European Masters every year, the most spectacular venue of the tour. Crans-Montana also offers a golf academy and a year-round indoor golf centre.