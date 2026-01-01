Switzerland bar blast: All about Crans-Montana, the ski resort town where fire killed over 10

The New Year celebration at a luxury ski resort in the municipality of Crans-Montana in Switzerland turned into a tragedy on Thursday when a fire killed several people and injured many others. Rescuers and fire-fighters work at the site of an explosion that ripped through a bar in Crans-Montana on January 1, 2026.(AFP)

The blaze left at least 10 people dead, Sky News reported, citing police officials, adding that 10 others have been injured.

The fire started around 1:30 AM amid New Year's celebrations at a bar called ‘Le Constellation,' police spokesperson Gaëtan Lathion was quoted as saying by AP. Police said more than a hundred people were in the building at the time of the blaze. "We are seeing many injured and many dead,” the police said.

The death toll could be in the ‘dozens’, according to doctors who were quoted by the Swiss daily Blick. Regional daily Le Nouvelliste quoted sources describing "a heavy toll". The fire incident is not being treated as terror-related, police have confirmed.

All about Crans-Montana STown

The municipality of Crans-Montana is located in the French-speaking part of the canton of Valais in southwest Switzerland. The place in the Swiss Alps is a popular holiday destination due to its variety of summer and winter activities, its shopping and gastronomic offer and the unique panorama.