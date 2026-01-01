Search
Thu, Jan 01, 2026
Swiss bar explosion during New Year celebrations, 100 were inside: What we know so far

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jan 01, 2026 03:06 pm IST

The fire started around 1:30 a.m. amid New Year's celebrations in a bar called ‘Le Constellation' in the Alpine ski resort municipality of Crans-Montana. 

The New Year's celebrations at a Swiss Alps bar turned tragic on Thursday after fire ravaged through it, leaving many dead. The blaze left at least 10 people dead, Sky News reported, citing police officials, adding that 10 others have been injured.

Rescuers are seen at the site of an explosion that ripped through a bar in Crans-Montana on January 1, 2026. (AFP)
Swiss media further reported that hospitals were receiving cases of burn injuries.

The fire broke out when revellers were partying inside the bar in the Alpine ski resort municipality of Crans-Montana, Switzerland, police was quoted as saying. Swiss news outlet Blick reported that the explosion and the subsequent fire may have been caused by pyrotechnics during a concert.

Here is what we know about the incident so far:

  • The fire started around 1:30 a.m. amid New Year's celebrations in a bar called ‘Le Constellation, police spokesperson Gaëtan Lathion was quoted as saying by AP.
  • Police said more than a hundred people were in the building at the time of the blaze. "We are seeing many injured and many dead,” the police said.
  • At least 10 people have died, while 10 others were injured, according to reports.
  • Police said the investigation has just begun and the fire took place at an internationally known ski resort with lots of tourists.
  • The death toll could be in the ‘dozens’, according to doctors who were quoted by Swiss daily Blick. Regional daily Le Nouvelliste quoted sources describing "a heavy toll".
  • While police initially termed the cause of the fire as an “explosion of unknown origin” Swiss media suggested that the fire may have started when pyrotechnics were used during a concert.
  • Police said the areas was "completely closed to the public", and that “a no-fly zone over Crans Montana has been imposed”, AFP reported.
  • The fire incident is not being treated as terror related, police has confirmed.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Bangladesh Unrest LIVEon Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On