Swiss bar explosion during New Year celebrations, 100 were inside: What we know so far

The New Year's celebrations at a Swiss Alps bar turned tragic on Thursday after fire ravaged through it, leaving many dead. The blaze left at least 10 people dead, Sky News reported, citing police officials, adding that 10 others have been injured. Rescuers are seen at the site of an explosion that ripped through a bar in Crans-Montana on January 1, 2026. (AFP)

Swiss media further reported that hospitals were receiving cases of burn injuries.

The fire broke out when revellers were partying inside the bar in the Alpine ski resort municipality of Crans-Montana, Switzerland, police was quoted as saying. Swiss news outlet Blick reported that the explosion and the subsequent fire may have been caused by pyrotechnics during a concert.

Here is what we know about the incident so far: