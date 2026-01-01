Broken eye socket, deep cuts on face: 5 shocking details of Faridabad gang rape

A 25-year-old woman was gang-raped, brutally assaulted and thrown out of the moving car on the Gurugram-Faridabad Road earlier this week. The survivor is admitted to the Intensive Care Unite (ICU) of a private hospital in the city where she is undergoing treatment for multiple fractures and deep wounds, HT reported earlier. The survivor is a mother of three and had been living with her parents following some feud with her husband. On the day of the incident, she reportedly left the house after a heated argument with her mother to go to her friend's place in Sector 23.

The case reportedly took place in the early hours of Tuesday on the winding, little populated Gurgaon-Faridabad, news agency PTI reported, citing police officials.

Also read: Zohran Mamdani sworn in as New York’s first Muslim mayor, takes oath on Quran

The survivor's condition is said to be critical and she is not in a position to give a statement, as per the PTI report, adding that the two accused, one from Uttar Pradesh and the other from Madhya Pradesh, were arrested and produced in a city court on Wednesday. They have been sent into judicial custody.

Here are some key details about the case:

(Trigger warning: This contains graphic details of sexual assault, reader discretion is advised)

Argument with mother: The survivor is a mother of three, according to PTI, and had been living with her parents following some feud with her husband. According to a Times of India report, she had reportedly left the house after a heated argument with her mother and had informed her sister that she was going to a friend's place in Sector 23. Also read: Several killed as explosion rips through bar in Switzerland's Crans Montana resort town

Lift offer, then rape : Though the woman had planned to leave for home early, she got delayed. As she left the friend's place by midnight and waited for transport near Metro Chowk. However, public transport was scarce and she accepted lift offered by two men in a white Eeco van. The accused allegedly drove the vehicle to a desolated area on the Gurugram-Faridabad road and took turns to rape her. They assaulted her for two to three hours and threw her out of the van near Raja Chowk in Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Nagar between 3am and 4am on Tuesday after bringing her back to Faridabad. She was driven around through the night and thrown out of the vehicle that was moving at a speed of over 90 kmph near Raja Chowk in Faridabad around 3 am, PTI reported, quoting police officials.

: Though the woman had planned to leave for home early, she got delayed. As she left the friend's place by midnight and waited for transport near Metro Chowk. However, public transport was scarce and she accepted lift offered by two men in a white Eeco van. The accused allegedly drove the vehicle to a desolated area on the Gurugram-Faridabad road and took turns to rape her. They assaulted her for two to three hours and threw her out of the van near Raja Chowk in Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Nagar between 3am and 4am on Tuesday after bringing her back to Faridabad. She was driven around through the night and thrown out of the vehicle that was moving at a speed of over 90 kmph near Raja Chowk in Faridabad around 3 am, PTI reported, quoting police officials. Cries for help unheard: The woman reportedly cried for help, but her pleas went unheard as traffic on the roads was sparse owing to cold and foggy conditions. After being thrown out of the moving vehicle and bleeding profusely, she managed to call her sister who rushed to the spot and took her to Badshah Khan Civil hospital, TOI reported. Given the seriousness of the injuries, the hospital advised the family to take her to Delhi for treatment. However, she was taken to another private hospital in Faridabad.

The woman reportedly cried for help, but her pleas went unheard as traffic on the roads was sparse owing to cold and foggy conditions. After being thrown out of the moving vehicle and bleeding profusely, she managed to call her sister who rushed to the spot and took her to Badshah Khan Civil hospital, TOI reported. Given the seriousness of the injuries, the hospital advised the family to take her to Delhi for treatment. However, she was taken to another private hospital in Faridabad. Grave injuries to survivor: While she is out of danger, doctors said the woman had suffered significant injuries, including broken facial cavities and a dislocated shoulder. Dr Amit Yadav, who is treating her, told HT that there is swelling on her face, and a fracture in her eye-socket. "We are planning surgery for her shoulder fracture and dislocation,” he said, adding that the facial wounds may have been caused by falling on a hard surface after being pushed from the vehicle. A senior police official, quoting doctors, said the survivor has suffered a fractured right eye socket, a fractured and dislocated shoulder, and two deep cuts on her face that required over 20 stitches.

While she is out of danger, doctors said the woman had suffered significant injuries, including broken facial cavities and a dislocated shoulder. Dr Amit Yadav, who is treating her, told HT that there is swelling on her face, and a fracture in her eye-socket. "We are planning surgery for her shoulder fracture and dislocation,” he said, adding that the facial wounds may have been caused by falling on a hard surface after being pushed from the vehicle. A senior police official, quoting doctors, said the survivor has suffered a fractured right eye socket, a fractured and dislocated shoulder, and two deep cuts on her face that required over 20 stitches. Injuries due to resisting assault: Officials familiar with the case details, who asked not to be identified, told HT that the survivor resisted the assault, leading to a violent attack. “Most of the injuries were caused from physical assault for resisting and from being thrown out of the moving van,” the official said. Faridabad Police PRO Yashpal Yadav said the survivor's condition remains serious but is out of danger for now. Who are the two accused? Two suspects, aged between 25 and 30, were apprehended on Tuesday and were formally arrested later. The crime branch has recovered the Eeco van used in the crime, and forensic samples have been collected from the vehicle, the survivor, and the accused.

Also read: Rain greets Mumbai on New Year, coldest December day for Delhi in 6 years | Weather update today

Blood samples of the accused have been taken to determine if they were intoxicated during the assault. Police plan to conduct a test identification parade once the survivor is discharged from the hospital.

A case of gang rape was registered at Kotwali police station on Tuesday based on the statement of the survivor's sister.

Investigators revealed that the crime took advantage of poor visibility due to dense fog on the isolated road. A police official, privy to the investigation, said that the suspects had stopped the van at a secluded spot where they gang-raped her. “While one of them raped her inside the van, the other stood guard outside. After this they brought her back to the city and threw her out of the speeding van,” he said.

(With inputs from HT correspondent, agencies)