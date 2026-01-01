Search
Thu, Jan 01, 2026
Several killed as explosion rips through bar in Switzerland's Crans Montana resort town

Updated on: Jan 01, 2026 11:57 am IST

An explosion rocked the upscale ski resort of Crans-Montana, Switzerland, leading to multiple fatalities and injuries.

A deadly blast struck a crowded bar in the high-end Alpine resort town of Crans-Montana in Switzerland during New Year celebrations, leaving multiple people dead and several others wounded, authorities said on Thursday.

Authorities in Switzerland are investigating the cause of the blast.(Representational Image/ UnSplash)
