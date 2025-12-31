Bengaluru techie, 23, killed in gas cylinder blast at PG accommodation; 3 injured

A deadly explosion triggered by a commercial gas cylinder tore through a paying guest accommodation in Kundalahalli, Bengaluru on Monday evening, claiming the life of a 23-year-old software engineer and leaving three others injured, police said on Tuesday. A gas cylinder explosion in a PG accommodation in Bengaluru resulted in the death of a 23-year-old software engineer and injured three others. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The incident took place at around 6:15 pm at Seven Hills Sai Co-Living PG, which falls under the jurisdiction of the HAL Police Station, said a report by news agency PTI. Authorities said the blast occurred inside the multi-storey residential building, which has seven floors and houses 43 rooms occupied by working professionals.

The victim has been identified as Aravind, a native of Ballari, who was working as a senior analyst with IT firm Capgemini. He suffered fatal injuries in the explosion and could not be saved, police said.

Three other residents of the PG sustained burn injuries and were immediately shifted to Brookfield Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment. Their condition is said to be stable, the report stated.

Following the blast, fire and emergency services rushed to the location along with local police teams. The building was evacuated as a precaution, and firefighters worked to bring the situation under control and ensure there was no further risk to occupants.

Initial findings indicated that a commercial gas cylinder may have been the source of the explosion. However, investigators said the precise trigger, whether a leak, mishandling, or another factor, has not yet been established, the report noted.

Police have registered a case against the management of the PG accommodation in connection with the incident. Further investigation is underway to determine lapses, if any, in safety measures and to fix responsibility for the accident.

(With inputs from PTI)