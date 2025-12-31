26-year-old Biocon employee falls to death from fifth floor in Bengaluru, probe on

A 26-year-old man employed at biopharmaceutical firm Biocon died on Tuesday after reportedly falling from the fifth floor of the company’s premises located on Hosur Road in Electronics City Phase II, Bengaluru. Police said the circumstances leading to the incident are still under investigation. Investigations are ongoing as Bengaluru police seek to understand the circumstances surrounding this incident.

The deceased has been identified as Anantha Kumar, who lived in Banashankari in south Bengaluru, said a report by news agency PTI.

According to the police, Anant was working in the finance division of the firm. Preliminary inquiries suggest that the incident occurred within the office campus during working hours.

Investigators said the company canteen is situated on the fifth floor of the building. On the day of the incident, Anant was reportedly seen talking on his mobile phone before leaving the canteen area. He then accessed the terrace, from where he is believed to have jumped. No suicide note was recovered from the scene, police said, as per the report.

After the fall, Anant was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

In an official response, Biocon stated that since the case is being examined by law enforcement authorities, and that the company is not in a position to provide additional information at this time, as per a report by The Times of India.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050; Sanjivini: 011-24311918; Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad): 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: 78930 78930; SEVA: 09441778290; Sahai Helpline: 080 2549 7777; Cadambams: 096111 94949; and iCALL: 9152987821)