Bengaluru man takes own life amid blame for wife's suicide two days ago

A man from Karnataka's Bengaluru died by suicide in a hotel in Maharashtra's Nagpur, Maharashtra, more than 1,000 km from his home days after his wife died by suicide, police said. His mother, who had travelled with him, also tried to take her own life and is currently undergoing treatment. A Bengaluru man died by suicide in Nagpur days after his wife took her own life. (Representative photo)

The man was found hanging from a ceiling fan on Saturday, just two days after his wife died by suicide in Bengaluru, said a report by the NDTV. Following her death, Bengaluru police had registered a case against him, accusing him of abetment to suicide based on a complaint lodged by the woman's parents.

‘Pressure, public outrage’

The two got married on October 29 in Bengaluru and had gone to Sri Lanka for their honeymoon. However, the trip was reportedly cut short due to disagreements, and the couple returned to Bengaluru last week. The woman's family alleged that she faced humiliation and rejection at her marital home, prompting them to bring the 26-year-old back to her parents’ house.

Earlier in the week, the woman had attempted suicide and was admitted to a hospital, where she was later declared brain-dead and placed on ventilator support. She passed away on Thursday. After her death, her family accused him and his relatives of harassing her over dowry demands and staged a protest outside her in-laws’ residence, calling for their arrest.

Amid growing pressure and public outrage in Bengaluru, the man, his brother and his mother left the city and travelled to Nagpur. He was later found dead in a hotel located on Wardha Road. His brother alerted Nagpur police about the incident.

Police said his body has been sent for post-mortem examination, while his mother remains hospitalised. An investigation is ongoing in both cities.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050; Sanjivini: 011-24311918; Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad): 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: 78930 78930; SEVA: 09441778290, Sahai Helpline: 080 2549 7777; Cadambams: 096111 94949 and iCALL: 9152987821)