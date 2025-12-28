‘Life’s tough’: Bengaluru man’s photo of girl studying while selling Christmas items goes viral

A photograph shared by a Bengaluru resident has drawn attention to a poignant scene from one of the city’s busiest stretches. Taking to X, a user named Abhinav posted an image showing a young girl selling Christmas items on Church Street while simultaneously finishing her homework. A Bengaluru man captured a poignant moment of a girl studying while selling Christmas goods.(X/@AbhinavXJ)

Along with the photo, Abhinav wrote, “saw a girl selling Christmas stuff in the Church Street while finishing her homework. Life’s tough, be grateful for your education.” The simple caption struck a chord, resonating with viewers who saw in the image both determination and hardship.

Take a look here at the post:

Post gains traction on social media

Since being shared, the post has garnered more than 19,000 views, along with a steady stream of reactions. Many users expressed admiration for the girl’s dedication, while others voiced discomfort at the inequality the image seemed to represent.

One user reflected on the long term responsibility society bears, writing, “There will be a point, I promise myself, when I’ll make sure that kids like her don’t have to sell anything to make a living. I’ll make sure they get the right resources to study and grow in peace, without this struggle.” Another comment focused on gratitude, saying, “Always thank god for what you have instead of blaming for what you want not what you need.”

Several reactions highlighted how such everyday scenes often go unnoticed. “These situations are daily reminders on how lucky we are. Always grateful to the god for everything,” one user wrote, while another added, “Life is unfair to some people.” Practical empathy also surfaced, with a viewer suggesting, “just buy something from her.”

Others were moved by the girl’s commitment to her studies despite the circumstances. “dedication level it’s crazy,” one comment read, capturing a mix of admiration and disbelief. Another summed up the emotional impact more simply, saying, “This made me emotional.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)