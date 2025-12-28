Search
Sun, Dec 28, 2025
Newlywed Bengaluru woman, harassed for dowry, dies by suicide: Report

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Dec 28, 2025 02:24 pm IST

A newlywed woman in Bengaluru tragically lost her life following an alleged suicide attempt linked to dowry demands from her husband’s family.

A 26-year-old woman who had recently got married passed away late on Thursday in Karnataka's Bengaluru while receiving treatment at a private hospital, reportedly days after an alleged suicide attempt.

A 26-year-old woman died in Bengaluru after an alleged suicide attempt. Her husband is accused of dowry harassment.(Unsplash/representational)
A 26-year-old woman died in Bengaluru after an alleged suicide attempt. Her husband is accused of dowry harassment.(Unsplash/representational)

The woman lived in B Channasandra within the Ramamurthy Nagar police limits in east Bengaluru, said a report by The Times of India. Her husband who works with a private company and resides in Vidyaranyapura’s BEL Layout in north Bengaluru, has been named as the prime accused in the case.

Police said the woman was found hanging at her parents’ residence on Wednesday. She was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where doctors admitted her in a critical, comatose condition. Despite medical intervention, she did not recover and died on Thursday night. Following a post-mortem examination, her body was released to the family, the report stated.

Afterward, her relatives took the body to her husband’s residence and held a protest, accusing his family of harassment and demanding their arrest. Vidyaranyapura police stepped in and later convinced the family to take the body back.

Acting on a complaint filed by her father, the Ramamurthy Nagar police registered a case under charges related to dowry death against Suraj and his family members, the report said. In his complaint, her father alleged that his daughter was subjected to harassment over dowry demands soon after her marriage on October 29.

He further claimed that the groom’s family insisted on a grand wedding reception at Palace Grounds on November 23, which reportedly cost around 40 lakh.

According to the complaint, the harassment continued even during the couple’s honeymoon in Sri Lanka, where they had planned a 10-day trip last week. Disturbed by the situation, the woman allegedly returned early to Bengaluru on December 21 and stayed at her parental home.

Police said her husband and his family members are currently on the run, and efforts are ongoing to trace and apprehend them.

