Bengaluru woman allegedly harassed by co-passenger on Namma Metro train

A 46-year-old man has reportedly been accused of misbehaving with a woman co-passenger aboard a Namma Metro train in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Tuesday, December 23. Despite her confrontation and report to police, the Bengaluru woman alleged leniency towards the accused.

The woman later reportedly shared a video recounting the incident and alleged that the police were lenient towards the accused, a claim authorities have rejected.

The woman said she boarded the metro at Sri Sathya Sai Hospital station and was seated when, after a few stops, the man took the seat beside her, said a report by The Hindu. She alleged that he began making unwanted physical advances, leaving her uncomfortable. Despite shifting away, she claimed he continued to move closer, escalating her distress. HT could not access the video or verify the authenticity of the report.

She said when the train reached her destination, she confronted the man and slapped him before alighting. She alleged that she struck him again outside the train, after which he broke down emotionally. She also claimed that he appeared to be intoxicated, the report stated.

'Man pleaded for forgiveness'

The woman said metro staff intervened and advised her to approach the police. She further alleged that the man pleaded for forgiveness, falling at her feet and insisting that she was the same age as his daughter and that he would never intentionally act inappropriately, as per the report.

She then accompanied him to a police station to lodge a complaint, where she later alleged that officers showed undue compassion towards the accused and failed to take firm action.

However, a senior officer from the West Division said these allegations were incorrect. The officer stated that the woman declined to register a formal FIR. Police also released a copy of her written statement, in which she requested authorities to take steps to ensure the man did not repeat such behaviour, while clearly stating that she did not want an FIR to be filed. Based on this, police registered a non-cognisable report and initiated appropriate action, the report added.