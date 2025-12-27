500 feels like 50’: Bengaluru woman questions why daily life in the city feels so costly

A Bengaluru woman’s candid rant about the city’s soaring cost of living has resonated with social media users, sparking a fresh conversation on everyday expenses in India’s technology capital. A Bengaluru woman posted a candid video questioning why everyday expenses felt unusually high.(Instagram/its.me.dipaaa)

Viral video highlights everyday spending shock

Taking to Instagram, the woman, identified as Dipa Gupta, shared a video expressing her frustration over how quickly money seems to disappear in Bengaluru. In the clip, she questions why even small outings feel disproportionately expensive, saying, “Why the hell in Bengaluru, ₹500 feels like 50 rupees. I’ll be spending 500 rupees and it feels like I’m spending just 50 rupees. If you are stepping out of the house, 500, nothing. And if you are inside the house, again 500, nothing. If you are snacking, you’ll think you’re eating for 50 rupees, but you’re actually spending 500 rupees. So, why the hell it is like so costly to live here?”

Take a look here at the clip:

Caption adds humour to the complaint

The video was shared with a caption that added a touch of humour to the frustration. It read, “Bangalore doesn’t take your breath away; it just takes your 10% annual increment.” The line neatly summed up what many feel about the city, where salaries may be comparatively higher but expenses often rise just as quickly.

While the clip has not gone massively viral, it has still drawn attention, garnering around 2,800 views and prompting several relatable responses in the comments section.

Viewers echo the sentiment

Several users agreed with Gupta’s observations. One viewer simply wrote, “Exactly,” capturing a sense of instant agreement. Another commented, “I completely agree with you,” while a third added, “This is so true.” Yet another user summed up the shared experience by saying, “i can completely relate with it.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)