Planning to go out for New Year party in Bengaluru? There are rules. Details inside

Ahead of New Year’s Eve and New Year celebrations in Karnataka's Bengaluru, city police have issued strict instructions to hotels, pubs, commercial venues and event organisers to prevent overcrowding and ensure that all festivities conclude by 1 am. With celebrations concluding by 1 am, Bengaluru police officials aimed to maintain public order and prevent overcrowding during festivities.

City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said that establishments must stop entry once they reach their permitted capacity and clearly display signage stating that no further entry is allowed, as per a report by The Times of India. Revellers should not be made to stand outside venues or on footpaths once the venue is full, he said.

Rules for NYE parties in Bengaluru

The commissioner stressed that music, chants or slogans used during celebrations must not offend religious or social sentiments. He warned that the use of firecrackers or any explosive material inside commercial premises is strictly prohibited.

ALSO READ | ‘ ₹500 feels like 50’: Bengaluru woman questions why daily life in the city feels so costly

Police further clarified that parties held at venues without a permanent licence must apply for a temporary permit, which will be issued between 6 am on December 31 and 1 am on January 1. For emergencies, citizens have been advised to contact police control rooms at 100 or 112.

As per the guidelines, New Year’s Eve events must end by 1 am, and separate approvals are required for sound systems, with noise levels kept within permissible limits. Entry beyond sanctioned capacity is banned, and serving alcohol to minors will invite action, the report stated.

ALSO READ | ‘Drunk’ SUV driver arrested for dragging bike for 500 metres, hitting multiple vehicles in Bengaluru

Mandatory security checks must be carried out for all attendees, with any suspicious individuals or objects immediately reported. Organisers are required to implement fire safety protocols, anti-stampede arrangements and backup power systems, the report added.

Venues must deploy women security personnel wherever necessary, and frisking of women and children must be carried out only by female staff. Overcrowding at entry points, exits, parking areas or nearby roads is not allowed, the report noted.

CCTV surveillance is compulsory, with footage preserved for at least 30 days. Cameras facing roads should be connected to the police command centre, and any narcotics-related activity must be reported without delay.

Smoking is permitted only in designated zones, and clear signage banning smoking and narcotic substances must be displayed. Roadside parking around venues has been prohibited, the report further stated.

ALSO READ | Customs issues high alert as fraudsters pose as officials at Bengaluru airport

Pubs, bars and hotels have been instructed to ensure safe transport for guests after celebrations. Security personnel must be PSARA-registered, carry valid identification, and details of DJs and bouncers must be submitted to the authorities in advance.

Police have also banned illegal private parties and rave events. Bengaluru City Police QR codes must be prominently displayed at all venues, the report said.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.