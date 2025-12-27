Search
Sat, Dec 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

‘Drunk’ SUV driver arrested for dragging bike for 500 metres, hitting multiple vehicles in Bengaluru

PTI |
Updated on: Dec 27, 2025 11:34 am IST

The SUV driver, later identified as Srinivas, allegedly did not stop and continued to drive for nearly 500 metres, dragging the motorcycle all the way.

Bengaluru: Police have arrested a 38-year-old man on charges of drunk and rash driving after his SUV rammed into a bike, dragged it for about 500 metres, before hitting multiple vehicles, officials said on Friday.

According to police, the speeding SUV rammed into the motorcycle from behind.(Representative Image/File)
According to police, the speeding SUV rammed into the motorcycle from behind.(Representative Image/File)

The incident occurred on the Ring Road near Kamakshipalya around 7.15 pm on December 24, when the biker, Rohit, was heading towards the Nagarbhavi Circle, they said.

The incident was captured on camera by the passersby.

According to police, the speeding SUV rammed into the motorcycle from behind. The impact was so severe that the bike got stuck under the car.

However, the SUV driver, later identified as Srinivas, allegedly did not stop and continued to drive for nearly 500 metres, dragging the motorcycle all the way.

Rohit sustained injuries to his chest, hands and legs, police said. The car later hit several other vehicles after which a group of motorists and locals chased and stopped the offending vehicle.

“The public found the driver in a heavily intoxicated state and thrashed him before the traffic police reached the scene and took Srinivas into custody,” a senior police officer said.

Police arrested Srinivas after registering a case against him under the relevant sections of law based on a complaint filed by Rohit.

Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / ‘Drunk’ SUV driver arrested for dragging bike for 500 metres, hitting multiple vehicles in Bengaluru
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On