Kannada actor Nandini CM dies in Bengaluru, police says suicide

Nandini CM, a 26-year-old Kannada television actor, allegedly died by suicide at her paying guest accommodation in Bengaluru on Monday, police said. News agency PTI, citing the police, said that the incident occurred in the Kengeri area.

Citing a death note recovered from the spot, a senior police officer said that she mentioned that she had been battling depression and personal issues. In the note, she reportedly stated that she did not wish to get married or take up a government job and wanted to continue her acting career, while her family wanted her to "settle down."

A case of unnatural death has been registered, and no foul play is suspected so far, police added. “Further details will be shared once the investigation progresses,” a police official told LiveMint, adding that statements from family members and close associates are being recorded.

The actor was currently featuring in a Tamil serial, Gauri, as a lead actor. She starred in a demanding dual role as Kanaka and Durga. The show recently featured a scene, as per Mint, where her character consumed poison. It has led to discussion on social media platforms.

Nandini began her career with supporting roles in Kannada television. She appeared in several popular serials such as Jeeva Hoovagide, Sangharsha, Madhumagalu and Neenade Naa.

Her last on Instagram was a promo from her show Gauri. Recently, she also shared a bunch of photos on Instagram featuring herself. She captioned the post, “Love love.” She regularly shared posts on Instagram.