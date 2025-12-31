Crowd control, heightened security and more: How Bengaluru is preparing for New Year parties

As Bengaluru gears up for New Year celebrations, city police have rolled out an extensive security blueprint aimed at ensuring a safe and orderly welcome to 2026, with special attention on crowded nightlife hubs, women, and young revellers. With 20,000 police personnel deployed and advanced monitoring systems in place, Bengaluru aims for a safe and enjoyable transition into the new year.

In an official statement, the Commissioner of Police detailed preparations to manage large gatherings expected across the city on New Year’s Eve, as per a report by news agency ANI. High-footfall areas such as MG Road, Koramangala, Indiranagar, Whitefield, Neeladri Road, Electronic City, and major shopping malls have been identified as priority zones for heightened surveillance and crowd control.

To improve monitoring and rapid response, the police will deploy watch towers at strategic locations, allowing officers to oversee crowds from elevated points. Clearly marked safe zones, weather-support facilities, and dedicated women’s help desks will also be set up to provide immediate assistance when needed.

Authorities have warned that drunk driving, rash behaviour, and dangerous stunts will invite strict action. Entry to pubs, clubs, and event venues will be regulated according to capacity limits, with controlled access points to prevent overcrowding. Establishments have also been urged to discourage excessive public drinking.

Traffic movement will be managed through selective road restrictions, while Bengaluru Metro and BMTC bus services will run with modified schedules to handle the expected surge in commuters and reduce congestion. Police will also rely on advanced technological tools to strengthen real-time monitoring and security checks.

Quick Response Teams (QRTs) will remain on standby across the city to deal swiftly with emergencies, particularly cases of harassment or distress. Women police personnel will be deployed in greater numbers, with clearly demarcated exit routes and transport access points to ensure safe dispersal after celebrations.

In total, nearly 20,000 police personnel will be on duty. The security infrastructure includes four police control rooms, 78 watch towers, 164 women’s help desks, 55 ambulances, and 37 fire tenders. The deployment comprises civil and traffic police, Karnataka Special Reserve Police units, home guards, civil defence volunteers, traffic wardens, and specialised teams such as Hoysala patrols, Cobra units, C-Swat teams, water jets, and QRTs.

Senior officers have conducted on-ground inspections to assess preparedness. Continuous CCTV monitoring will be in place throughout the night, supported by a “magic box” system designed to quickly flag, record, and respond to any unlawful or unsafe behaviour.

