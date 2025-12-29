20,000 cops, heat map system: How Bengaluru is gearing up to handle New Year's Eve crowd

With New Year celebrations expected to draw unprecedented crowds, the Karnataka government has rolled out an extensive security and crowd-management plan across Bengaluru, deploying close to 20,000 police personnel to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents. The Karnataka government deployed 20,000 police for New Year security in Bengaluru, anticipating over 10 lakh attendees. (PTI)

Home Minister G Parameshwara announced the measures on Sunday after presiding over a high-level security review at the office of the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner.

Addressing the media, Dr Parameshwara said the city is likely to witness a significant surge in celebratory gatherings this year, with officials estimating that over 10 lakh people may take part in New Year events, well above last year’s turnout of more than eight lakh, said a report by The Hindu.

Based on previous trends, key areas such as MG Road, Brigade Road, Indiranagar, Koramangala and Neeladri Road in Electronics City have been identified as high-density zones requiring heightened vigilance.

To better manage crowds, the police have introduced a Heat Map system for the first time. This technology will track real-time crowd density, categorising locations into red, yellow and green zones depending on congestion levels, said the report. The data will be monitored centrally at the command centre. In addition, a QR code-based platform has been launched to give instant updates on traffic movement, ambulance availability and other emergency services.

The security deployment includes around 14,000 personnel assigned to law-and-order duties, 2,500 traffic police, 88 platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police, 21 City Armed Reserve units, along with hundreds of Hoysala patrol, Cobra and traffic vehicles, the report noted. Civil Defence volunteers, Home Guards, water cannons and other crowd-control equipment will also be deployed wherever necessary.

Special arrangements have been made to ensure safe transport for revellers returning home, particularly from nightlife hubs, metro corridors and entertainment districts. Eight designated locations will offer transport assistance to those unable to find taxis late at night. Police have also set up watch towers, installed 180 high-intensity focus lights and mounted temporary CCTV cameras at 250 locations, the report added. Drone surveillance will further aid crowd monitoring.

Women’s safety has been given special priority, with strict guidelines issued to bars, restaurants, malls and entertainment venues. Security agencies remain on high alert to address potential terror threats, supported by intelligence inputs and AI-powered facial recognition systems to identify known offenders. The Home Minister also noted that intensified drunk-driving checks over the past five days have resulted in 2,854 cases being booked.

