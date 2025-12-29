Bihar girl in Bengaluru impresses the internet with fluent Kannada, dad says she's a language topper in school

A heartwarming video of a 10 year old girl from Bihar confidently speaking Kannada in Bengaluru has gone viral, drawing praise from social media users. The clip was shared on Instagram by her father, Abhishek Dubey, and shows the young girl responding fluently in Kannada during a light hearted exchange with him. A Bihar girl in Bengaluru went viral after a video showed her confidently speaking Kannada..(Instagram/thebaklolpandey)

In the video, Dubey is heard saying, “See this girl, she’s topper of Kannada in her school, if I ask her to say something in Kannada she never does that.. say something in Kannada.” The girl then replies in Kannada, following which her father asks her to explain the meaning. She translates it as, “You are very kind,” prompting both of them to laugh.

Take a look here at the clip:

Social media reacts with warmth

The comment section quickly filled with appreciation for the child’s confidence and linguistic ability. One user wrote, “Well done bachha, we are proud of you.” Another commented, “Very nice beta.. well done.” A third said, “So good beta,” while another added, “This video made my day.”

Father speaks about her journey

Speaking with HT.com, Abhishek Dubey shared more details about his daughter and her learning journey. “Her name is Mriganka Abhishek and she also responds to a pet name, Mahi. She is 10 and a student of Grade 5. Kannada is part of her curriculum and she has always got top marks without any extra tuition classes,” he said.

Dubey added that his daughter can read and write Kannada fluently. “Yes, she can very well read and write Kannada. I am in Bengaluru from the past 16 years. My daughter is born in Bengaluru in 2015 and all her education thus far has happened in Bengaluru,” he explained.

Learning by living the language

Reflecting on his own experience, Dubey noted that while he understands Kannada, speaking it fluently is still a challenge. “I can understand Kannada but can’t speak fluently. I can understand because there are many words common in pure Hindi. Me and my wife are not fluent in Kannada,” he said.