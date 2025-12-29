Bengaluru delivery worker arrested for molesting woman at mall during Christmas celebrations

A 27-year-old food delivery worker has been taken into custody in Karnataka's Bengaluru for allegedly molesting a woman at a city mall during Christmas celebrations, police officials said on Monday. The incident, which occurred during Christmas celebrations in Bengaluru, prompted swift police action against the suspect. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused, identified as Manoj Chand and originally from Assam, was employed with an online food delivery platform, said a report by news agency PTI. According to investigators, the incident took place on December 25 when the woman was visiting the mall with her husband and child amid heavy festive crowds.

Police said the woman was standing near a large Christmas tree inside the mall when the man, who was reportedly intoxicated, behaved inappropriately towards her before attempting to escape. The woman immediately informed her husband and alerted police personnel who were stationed at the mall as part of the Christmas security arrangements, the report said.

Acting swiftly, the police team tracked down and detained the suspect on the spot. A case has been registered against him under Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty. The accused was later formally arrested, police said.

The incident follows two other comparable cases reported in the city in recent days. In one case, a 46-year-old man was allegedly accused of inappropriate behaviour towards a woman co-passenger on a Namma Metro train in Bengaluru on Tuesday, December 23.

In another instance, police from the SG Palya station arrested three men for allegedly stalking and harassing a young woman over several kilometres on city roads. The episode is said to have occurred late on Thursday night, and an FIR has been registered in the matter, according to PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)