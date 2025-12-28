3 men arrested for harassing woman rider on scooter on Bengaluru road | Video

The SG Palya police station in Bengaluru has arrested three men for harassing a girl for several kilometres on the road. The incident reportedly took place on Thursday night. (X@sgpalyaps)

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday night. The police have lodged an FIR in the case, PTI reported.

In a video posted by Abhinav Vasudevan on the social media platform X, three men on a two-wheeler can be seen harassing a woman.

The three men were identified as Roshan (19), Ayan (19) and Rihan Khan (18). The bike allegedly involved in the harassment incident was also identified.

The X post stated, “Regarding this post, suitable legal action has been taken. An FIR has been registered, the accused persons have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.”

Abhinav shared a post on X and said, “Saw a girl being harassed by a group of guys for several kilometres on a main road, and this was before 10 pm. I took a video as evidence and intervened; they immediately fled. @BlrCityPolice @blrcitytraffic.”

In separate news, a 46-year-old man has reportedly been accused of misbehaving with a woman co-passenger aboard a Namma Metro train in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on Tuesday, December 23.

The woman later reportedly shared a video recounting the incident and alleged that the police were lenient towards the accused, a claim authorities have rejected.

The woman said she boarded the metro at Sri Sathya Sai Hospital station and was seated when, after a few stops, the man took the seat beside her, said a report by The Hindu. She alleged that he began making unwanted physical advances, leaving her uncomfortable. Despite shifting away, she claimed he continued to move closer, escalating her distress. HT could not access the video or verify the authenticity of the report.

She said that when the train reached her destination, she confronted the man and slapped him before alighting. She alleged that she struck him again outside the train, after which he broke down emotionally. She also claimed that he appeared to be intoxicated, the report stated.