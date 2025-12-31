Extended Bengaluru metro timings on New Year's eve. Check last train schedule

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced extended metro services across all major corridors on the night of New Year’s Eve. The move is aimed at helping commuters travel safely and conveniently during the celebrations. Metro services on the Purple Line, Green Line and Yellow Line will continue well past midnight on December 31. (X/@bykarthikreddy)

Metro services on the Purple Line, Green Line and Yellow Line will continue well past midnight on December 31, with last trains departing in the early hours of January 1.

Also read| 26-year-old Biocon employee falls to death from fifth floor in Bengaluru, probe on

On the Purple Line, the final train from Whitefield towards Challaghatta will leave at 1.45 am, while the last service from Challaghatta to Whitefield will depart at 2.00 am. On the Green Line, trains from both Madavara to Silk Institute and Silk Institute to Madavara will run until 2.00 am.

The Yellow Line will see extended operations as well. The last train from R.V. Road to Bommasandra will depart at 3.10 am, while the final service from Bommasandra to R.V. Road will leave at 1.30 am.

Also read| 20,000 cops, heat map system: How Bengaluru is gearing up to handle New Year's Eve crowd

At Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Majestic, which serves as the main interchange, the last train towards all four directions , Whitefield and Challaghatta on the Purple Line, and Madavara and Silk Institute on the Green Line, will depart at 2.45 am.

BMRCL has also announced increased train frequency during the late-night hours. From 11.30 pm on December 31 until the end of the extended service period, trains will run every eight minutes on the Purple and Green Lines. On the Yellow Line, services will operate at 15-minute intervals.

Due to the expected large crowds in the city centre, MG Road Metro Station will be closed for both entry and exit starting 10.00 pm on New Year’s Eve. However, trains will continue to stop at nearby Trinity and Cubbon Park stations for passenger boarding and deboarding.

To reduce congestion at ticket counters, token sales at Trinity and Cubbon Park stations will stop after 11.00 pm. Passengers travelling after this time are advised to purchase return tickets in advance using QR tickets or to ensure sufficient balance on their smart cards.