Ludhiana: Fire in scrap godown damages 4 buildings

Panic gripped residents of Basant Nagar’s street number 6, after a major fire broke out in a three-storey scrap godown late on Monday night, leading to the collapse of the rear wall of a neighbouring house and damage to adjoining buildings. The affected family had to vacate the house after the wall collapsed due to the heat and flames. The blaze that erupted on Monday night was doused by Tuesday morning. Fire officials say the reason behind he inferno is being looked into. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The fire started around 9.40 pm on Monday. Thick smoke soon filled the narrow residential lane as flames rose high from the godown, where a large quantity of scrap was stored. Residents rushed out of their homes and remained on the streets through the night fearing that the blaze would spread further.

Fire officials said the operation to control the blaze continued till Tuesday afternoon, and over 70 rounds of water tenders were used to douse the flames. The top floor wall of the scrap godown also collapsed during the incident.

Residents said several loud blasts were heard during the fire as compressors of air-conditioners stored inside the godown exploded one after another. “We could hear repeated blasts and see sparks. It was very scary as the buildings stand very close to each other,” a local resident said.

One house located just behind the godown suffered major structural damage after its wall collapsed. Cracks also developed in two other adjoining houses. Families living nearby said they were afraid to return indoors until the buildings were checked for safety.

Fortunately, no loss of life was reported, but property damage is said to be heavy. Residents said the incident has once again raised serious questions over how such a large scrap godown could be allowed to function inside a residential colony.

“Why was permission granted for a scrap godown in a narrow street where families live? This is a danger to everyone,” questioned Jaskaran Singh resident, demanding strict action from the authorities.

Fire officials said the exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. A structural safety assessment of the damaged houses is expected to be carried out soon, and residents have been advised to stay away from unsafe portions of the buildings.

Municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal visited the spot on Tuesday to assess the situation. He was accompanied by councillor Aman Bagga, representative of MLA Madan Lal Bagga, MC zonal commissioner Neeraj Jain, ADFO Jaswinder Singh and other officials.

The MC commissioner directed civic and fire brigade officials to conduct a thorough inquiry into the cause of the fire and the activities being carried out at the scrap godown. He said strict action would be taken against the owner if any violations or negligence were found. Dachalwal also appealed to residents to ensure proper fire safety arrangements on their premises to avoid such incidents in future.