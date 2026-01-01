Zohran Mamdani sworn in as New York’s first Muslim mayor, takes oath on Quran

Zohran Mamdani became the mayor of New York City just after midnight on Thursday, taking the oath of office at a decommissioned subway station in Manhattan. New York Attorney General Letitia James, left, administers the oath of office to mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, center, as his wife Rama Duwaji looks on(AP)

Mamdani, a Democrat, was sworn in as the first Muslim leader of America's biggest city, placing his hand on a Quran as he took his oath.

The ceremony took place at the old City Hall station, one of the city's original subway stops that is known for its stunning arched ceilings, Associated Press reported.

“This is truly the honour and the privilege of a lifetime,” Mamdani was quoted as saying.

In his first speech as a mayor, Mamdani said that the old subway station where the ceremony was held was a “testament to the importance of public transit to the vitality, the health and the legacy of the city."

During the ceremony, Mamdai also announced the appointment of new Department of Transportation commissioner, Mike Flynn. Towards the end, Mamdani thanked everyone, smiled and headed up the flight of stairs.

Also read: Zohran Mamdani to make history, take oath as New York City mayor on Quran

In addition to this ceremony, Mamdani will be sworn in again, in a grand public ceremony at the City Hall at 1 pm. He will be sworn in by US Senator Bernie Sanders, one of the mayor’s political heroes. This ceremony will be followed by what the administration has called a public block party on a stretch of Broadway known as the “Canyon of Heroes,” the report said.

Also read: ‘People will die’: Elon Musk blasts Mamdani over FDNY commissioner appointment

Mamdani, who has made history by being the first Muslim leader of New York, is also its first leader of South Asian descent and the first to be born in Africa.

His campaign focused on affordability and a promise of transformative change in the cost of living for the residents of New York. His promises included free child care, free buses, and a rent freeze for about 1 million households.

In the following days, Mamdani and his wife, Rama Duwaji, will move out of their one-bedroom, rent-stabilised apartment to the stately mayoral residence in Manhattan.