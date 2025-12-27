‘People will die’: Elon Musk blasts Mamdani over FDNY commissioner appointment

Elon Musk has criticized New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s choice for fire commissioner, warning that the appointment could have fatal consequences. In November, ahead of the mayoral election, Musk backed Andrew Cuomo on X and criticized both Mamdani and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.(AP)

Mamdani announced on Tuesday local time that Lillian Bonsignore will serve as the next commissioner of the New York City Fire Department, assuming the role after his inauguration on Jan. 1.

Bonsignore is a 31-year veteran of the department who retired in 2022 and previously served as FDNY’s chief of EMS Services. She will be the first openly gay commissioner and the second woman to lead the department.

Mamdani praised her extensive record, pointing to her leadership during the Sept. 11 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as her decades of service across the city.

“These are the heroes of our five boroughs who save lives on a moment’s notice,” Mamdani said, according to CBS News, adding that FDNY deserves a leader who understands the job in detail and has done the work herself.

Musk’s reaction

Musk responded on Friday to a post on X that circulated a clip noting that Bonsignore had not served as a firefighter, though she expressed confidence that it would not hinder her leadership.

Reacting to the post, Musk wrote, “People will die because of this. Proven experience matters when lives are at stake.”

Bonsignore is set to take office at the start of the new year, as the debate over her appointment unfolds.

In November, shortly before the mayoral election, Musk urged voters on X to support former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an independent after losing the Democratic primary. He also criticized Mamdani and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.

“Bear in mind that a vote for Curtis is really a vote for Mumdumi or whatever his name is. VOTE CUOMO!” the Tesla CEO had posted.