Zohran Mamdani urges immigrants to keep doors closed, ‘stand up’ to ICE in new message

New York's mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is giving immigrants advice on how to evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement in a video message on Sunday. New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani speaks to the press after attending a hot chocolate distribution event in New York on December 4, 2025. (AFP)

“Last weekend, ICE attempted to raid Canal Street and detain our immigrant neighbors,” Mamdani said in a video posted on X on Sunday.

“As mayor, I’ll protect the rights of every single New Yorker. And that includes the more than 3 million immigrants who call this city their home."

“But we can all stand up to ICE if you know your rights,” Mamdani said.

“ICE cannot enter into private spaces like your home, school, or private area of your workplace without a judicial warrant signed by a judge,” Mamdani said.

“You have the right to say, ‘I do not consent to entry,’ and the right to keep your door closed,” he said, showing an example of paperwork ICE might show instead of a judicial warrant.

“ICE is legally allowed to lie to you. But you have the right to remain silent. If you are being detained, you may always ask, ‘Am I free to go?’ repeatedly until they answer you,” Mamdani said.

“You are legally allowed to film ICE, as long as you do not interfere with an arrest,” he added.

“New Yorkers have a constitutional right to protest, and when I’m mayor, we will protect that right,” Mamdani said.

Meanwhile, Erika Kirk, widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, has criticised support for Mamdani among some women voters. Calling it “ironic,” the Turning Point USA chief executive said she believes many young, career-oriented women in New York City increasingly view the government as a replacement for traditional family structures.

She added that such thinking could shape personal decisions around marriage and family. “What I don't want to happen is young women in the city look at the government as a solution to put off having a family or a marriage,” she said.