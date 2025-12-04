Erika Kirk reacts to Zohran Mamdani having significant share of women supporters, 'So ironic and so…'

Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk’s widow, has said that she thinks it’s “ironic” that several women backed Zohran Mamdani in the New York City mayoral election. The chief executive of Turning Point USA noted that many young, career-focused women in the city consider the government as a substitute for traditional family structures. Erika Kirk reacts to Zohran Mamdani having significant share of women supporters((Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File))

Erika made the comments during a session at the NYT’s 2025 DealBook Summit. On being asked why she thought Mamdani managed to persuade young voters, especially women, Erika said that she believes “career-driven women in New York almost look to the government as a form of replacement for certain things, for relationship wise.”

Erika said that this kind of mindset could influence some women’s life choices. “What I don't want to happen is young women in the city look at the government as a solution to put off having a family or a marriage,” she said.

Erika added that being dependent on state support could replace mutual support offered within marriages, adding that women should not rely on the government “instead of being united with a husband where you can support your husband and he can support you.” She further said that this trend made it “so ironic and so interesting that a heavy percentage of individuals who voted for him were female.”

Zohran Mamdani’s victory

Mamdani, the 34-year-old New York City mayoral candidate, made history as the first Muslim nominee. He made shockwaves after defeating Andrew Cuomo to win the Democratic primary.

Mamdani has been a vocal mayoral candidate, talking about various issues, including about his identity as a Muslim and the Islamophobia he has allegedly faced during his campaign. He presents himself as an organizer and a candidate of the people. "As life took its inevitable turns, with detours in film, rap, and writing," reads his state assembly profile, "it was always organising that ensured that the events of our world would not lead him to despair, but to action."