Bronx explosion: At least 5 firefighters injured in NYC car blast; video shows massive blaze

At least five firefighters were injured during a reported car blast on Wednesday, in Bronx, New York City, as per ABC 7 Eyewitness News. New York City Fire Department (FDNY) confirmed to the publication that firefighters had responded to a call of a reported car explosion at 955 Westchester Ave., Intervale Avenue and Kelly Street, around 7 pm. Firefighters were operating at a rubbish and car fire, Pix 11 reported, citing sources. The five injured firefighters were taken to Jacobi Hospital for evaluation. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

As per officials, the five injured were taken to Jacobi Hospital for evaluation, and there is no update on their condition yet. Pix 11 reported, citing a source, that one official was being treated for serious burns to the face.

Video shows massive blaze

A video of the blast has been circulating on social media. A massive ball of fire can be seen rising up to the sky during the reported explosion.

Officials have not yet determined a cause of the blast. As per online accounts, witnesses reported that the blast shook buildings for blocks. The video does indeed show a powerful explosion. Many expressed concerns amid news of the explosion.

“Prayers for those fire fighters to be ok,” one person wrote on Facebook. Many sent ‘prayers’ for all involved. As per local reports Engine 82 also sustained damage, though there is no official word on this yet.

Mayor-elect Mamdani dragged into conversation

Many asked about Zohran Mamdani, who was just elected NYC's mayor yesterday. “A day after he was elected and there's a car exploding and swastikas painted on a Jewish center. He's off to a great start,” one person said, dragging the Democrat into the incident.

“Zohran’s new york,” another commented. Yet another asked, “Where was Mamdani?.”

Mamdani, meanwhile, shared that he'd met with Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. “A busy first day as your Mayor-elect: early morning interviews, transition announcements and meetings. More to say on all of it tomorrow,” he wrote on X. “But a highlight was lunch with my Congresswoman @AOC at Laliguras Bistro in Jackson Heights,” he added, sharing photos.

AOC, sharing the post, wrote “It was an honor to break bread with our Mayor-elect @ZohranKMamdani over some of the best momos Jackson Heights has to offer. From childcare to rent, New York should be affordable and safe for working families. Let’s get to work!”.