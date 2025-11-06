Zohran Mamdani vows to fight antisemitism after NYC mayoral win

Zohran Mamdani, who won the New York City mayoral elections on Tuesday, said that he will stand “steadfast” with Jewish New Yorkers in fighting antisemitism. Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani speaks during a press conference at the Unisphere in Flushing Meadows Corona Park on November 05(Getty Images via AFP)

Mamdani was asked how he would ensure the safety of Jewish New Yorkers, to which he said that he pledged in his speech last night that his City Hall "will stand steadfast with Jewish New Yorkers in fighting the scourge of antisemitism".

Mamdani also said that he is looking forward to working with Jewish leaders across the city, whether they are elected officials, rabbis, or community leaders.

With these leaders, Mamdani, who is a Muslim, says he will “deliver on the promise of not just protecting Jewish New Yorkers but celebrating and cherishing them,” BBC reported, quoting Mamdani.

He also said that he takes the issue of antisemitism “incredibly seriously.”

Mamdani has held a strong stance on the stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with pro-Palestine stance, which also became a centre of criticism from opponents.

Before the elections, he also received endorsements and support from progressive Jewish organisations like Bend the Arc, Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) Action and Jews for Racial and Economic Justice (JFREJ).

Jewish group responds to win with caution

Some Jewish groups responded to Mamdani's victory with caution. The United Jewish Appeal (UJA) released a statement on Tuesday stating that it “cannot ignore that the mayor-elect holds core beliefs fundamentally at odds with our community’s deepest convictions.”

It further said that the organisation will hold Mamdani responsible for ensuring New York remains a safe space for Jewish life and support for Israel are protected.

The 34-year-old mayoral-elect will be the first Muslim and South Asian to be elected a New York City Mayor.