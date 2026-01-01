Zohran Mamdani to make history, take oath as New York City mayor on Quran

In a first for New York, incoming mayor Zohran Mamdani will take his oath on a centuries-old Quran, making him the first mayor to do so. The ceremony will take place underground, during which Mamdani will place his hand on two Qurans. This Quran is a part of the collection at the New York Public Library’s Schomburg Centre for Research in Black Culture.(AP)

The majority of mayors before Mamdani were sworn in on a Bible, although the oath to uphold the federal, state and city constitutions does not require the use of a religious text.

The 34-year-old Democrat will become mayor in a long-closed subway station under the City Hall, making him the first Muslim, South Asian and first African-born person to hold that position, Associated Press reported.

During his campaign, Mamdani focused on major issues like affordability, but also remained outspoken about his Muslim faith. He frequently appeared across five boroughs, building a support base among many South Asian and Muslim voters.

Quran dates back to the 18th or 19th century

For the ceremony, Mamdani will place his hand on 2 Qurans: one will be his grandfather's Quran, and another will be a pocket-size version that dates back to the late 18th or early 19th century.

Hiba Abid, the library's curator for Middle Eastern and Islamic Studies, called it a Quran symbolising the diversity and reach of the city's Muslims.

“It’s a small Quran, but it brings together elements of faith and identity in New York City history,” Abid was quoted as saying.

The manuscript of the Quran was reportedly acquired by a Black Puerto Rican historian named Arturo Schomburg, whose collection portrays global contributions of people of African descent.

The manuscript lacks any date or signature, due to which scholars rely on its binding and script to estimate when it was produced. With this, they place it sometime around the late 18th or early 19th century during the Ottoman period. It is presumed to belong to a region that includes what is now Syria, Lebanon, Israel, the Palestinian territories and Jordan.

Conservatives criticise Mamdani

The decision to use Quran has drawn criticism from some conservatives. US Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama took to social media and wrote, “The enemy is inside the gates,” in response to a news article about Mamdani’s inauguration.

Following the inauguration, the Quran will go on public display at the New York Public Library.

