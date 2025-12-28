Who is Lillian Bonsignore? Zohran Mamdani, Elon Musk spar over FDNY chief pick

New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani (D) on Saturday dismissed Elon Musk’s claim that his selection to lead the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) lacks experience. Mamdani named Lillian Bonsignore as FDNY commissioner, marking her as the first openly gay individual and second woman to hold the position

In a post on X, Mamdani stressed that experience is indeed important, adding that “which is why I appointed the person who spent more than 30 years at EMS."

“You know, the workforce that addresses at least 70% of all calls coming into FDNY?” he added.

Mamdani's tweet came in response to Musk’s recent statement, claiming that people would “die” as a result of the appointment of Lillian Bonsignore, a seasoned leader in Emergency Medical Services.

“People will die because of this. Proven experience matters when lives are at stake,” the tech mogul and former White House adviser commented in a post on X, which he owns.

Musk has slammed Mamdani, joining several officials from the Trump administration who have denounced the mayor-elect’s policy initiatives that align with democratic socialism.

Also Read: Who is Nick Shirley? YouTuber's ‘Minnesota’s Billion Dollar Fraud Scandal’ video sparks backlash against Tim Walz

Who is Lillian Bonsignore?

Mamdani, who is set to assume office on January 1, has appointed Lillian Bonsignore, a veteran of the FDNY with 31 years of service who oversaw EMS Operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the FDNY commissioner this week. She concluded her service in 2022.

“The first woman to achieve a 4-star rank in FDNY history, she's joining us as the FDNY Commissioner to bring her crisis leadership and operational expertise to this administration,” Mamdani stated on X Tuesday.

Bonsignore will be the second woman ever to occupy this position and the first openly gay individual to do so.

In a press conference, Bonsignore asserted, “I am honored, so honored, and humbled to stand before you as the new fire commissioner. This appointment represents a significant responsibility, one I accept with humility, dedication and a deep sense of commitment to the city and its people.”

Bonsignore, who is both a mother and a wife, was born and brought up in the Bronx. She will be responsible for supervising 11,000 firefighters, 4,500 EMTs, and over 2,000 civilian staff.