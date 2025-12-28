Territorial issues, peace plan: What's on table for high-stakes Trump-Zelensky meet

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reached Florida's Miami on Sunday morning where he is set to meet his American counterpart Donald Trump to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine which is nearing its fourth year and ways to put a stop to it. Zelensky said that he would raise the "territorial issues” during his meeting with Trump.(File/AFP)

During the meet, both the leaders will try to reach a peace agreement to stop the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Ahead of the meet, Zelensky said that both the leaders will discuss several aspects of the conflict, including the security and economic agreements during their meeting scheduled to ne held at early afternoon on Sunday (local time)/

Zelensky also said that he would raise the "territorial issues” during his meeting with Trump, which has been a major point of contention between Ukraine and Russia amid the ongoing attempts to reach a peace deal which suits both the nations. Currently, Russia and Ukraine do not see eye to eye on the fate of the Donbas region.

“Ukraine is willing to do whatever it takes to stop this war. For us, priority number one – or the only priority – is ending the war," Zelensky said in a post on X Saturday (local time) ahead of his meeting with the US President.

“We need to be strong at the negotiating table,” he wrote, while adding that Russia has demonstrated “a desire to continue the war” with its recent drone attacks on Ukraine.

Peace plan ‘90% ready’

Ahead of meeting Trump, Zelensky met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney following which, Canada announced a new assistance package for Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader also spoke with the United Kingdom Prime Minister Kier Starmer as both the leaders “discussed preparations for the meeting with President Trump" as well as all their “contacts with European partners”, said Zelensky.

Even more meeting Trump, Zelensky has been in constant touch with US representatives to discuss the peace plan which he indicated earlier this week was "90% ready. On Christmas, he spoke with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law discussed “certain substantive details". However, Zelensky added that "the weeks ahead may also be intensive.”

(With inputs from AP)