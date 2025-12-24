Rama Duwaji on being labelled 'Zohran Mamdani's wife' and her plans as NYC's first lady: 'I’m not a politician'

Syrian-American artist Rama Duwaji, who is set to become New York City’s next first lady, has spoken candidly about the challenges of sudden public attention following her husband Zohran Mamdani’s political rise and how she intends to move through public life without sacrificing her personal identity. Rama Duwaji said she won't pause her career ater being NYC's first lady. (REUTERS)

In a recent interview published by the New York Magazine, the 28-year-old illustrator expressed frustration over being broadly termed as “Zohran Mamdani’s wife” rather than being recognised for her own work. As she is getting ready to step into her new role after Mamdani’s inauguration on January 1, Duwaji made it clear that she does not intend to step away from her career.

“I’m definitely not stopping that. Come January, it’s something that I want to continue to do,” she said.

Rama Duwaji shares what she’ll do as NYC first lady

The artist, who avoided interviews during her husband’s mayoral campaign, said she now plans to use her visibility to uplift lesser-known creatives in the city. “At the end of the day, I’m not a politician. I’m here to be a support system for Z (Zohran Mamdani) and to use the role in the best way that I can as an artist,” she said.

“There are so many artists trying to make it in the city - so many talented, undiscovered artists making the work with no instant validation, using their last paycheck on material,” Duwaji added. “I think using this position to highlight them and give them a platform is a top priority,” she said.

Rama Duwaji on sudden fame

Duwaji also reflected on how Mamdani’s rise forced her to accept that she is no longer just a “private citizen”. “I realised that it was not just his thing but our thing,” she said.

She recalled feeling upset when early coverage focused on her marital identity rather than her achievements. “I wasn’t necessarily offended, but it was more the perception of being seen as someone’s wife. I was spiralling about how, that night, the first article to come out was like, ‘Who Is Zohran Mamdani’s Wife?’ Blah, blah, blah, blah. And I was so upset because that one article showed up when you searched my name and not an interview I did on my art, or my work, or the things that I’ve done and the achievements that I’ve had as an artist,” she said.

Further, talking about politics, Duwaji admitted she is deeply engaged. “Speaking out about Palestine, Syria, Sudan — all these things are really important to me. I’m always keeping up to date with what’s going on, not just here but elsewhere. It feels fake to talk about anything else when that’s all that’s on my mind, all I want to put down on paper,” she said, adding, “Everything is political.”

She also addressed moving from the couple’s rent-stabilised apartment in Astoria to Gracie Mansion. “It’ll be fine,” she said, describing excitement about exploring a new part of the city.

“I’ll be down the street from the Guggenheim and the Met. It’ll be really nice to just explore a new part of the city… And I’m right across the river from Astoria still, so it doesn’t feel too far away,” she said.