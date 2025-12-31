Thrown out of moving car at 90 kmph, got 12 stitches: Shocking revelations in rape of Faridabad woman

A 25-year-old married woman was allegedly raped in a moving car in Haryana's Faridabad while being driven around and was later thrown out while the vehicle was at high speed, resulting in severe injuries to her face and head. The police said that instead of taking her to her destination, the accused duo drove towards Gurugram and raped her inside the car. (PTI/Representative)

In a shocking revelation by the police, the accused allegedly drove around through the night on Monday and threw her out of the vehicle that was moving at a speed of over 90 kmph near Raja Chowk at around 3 AM.

She suffered severe injuries to her face and head and required more than 12 stitches. Her condition is critical, and she is not yet fit to record a statement, a police officer said.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape.