Thrown out of moving car at 90 kmph, got 12 stitches: Shocking revelations in rape of Faridabad woman
Victim suffered severe injuries to her face and head and required more than 12 stitches. Her condition is critical, and she is not yet fit to record a statement
Updated on: Dec 31, 2025 5:27 PM IST
By HT News Desk
A 25-year-old married woman was allegedly raped in a moving car in Haryana's Faridabad while being driven around and was later thrown out while the vehicle was at high speed, resulting in severe injuries to her face and head.
In a shocking revelation by the police, the accused allegedly drove around through the night on Monday and threw her out of the vehicle that was moving at a speed of over 90 kmph near Raja Chowk at around 3 AM.
She suffered severe injuries to her face and head and required more than 12 stitches. Her condition is critical, and she is not yet fit to record a statement, a police officer said.
Two people have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape.
Offered a lift, raped and thrown out
- According to the complaint lodged by the woman's sister, the victim was staying at her parents' house due to marital discord. She had gone to her friend's house in Sector 23 on Monday evening, and while returning late at night, she was offered a lift by the accused.
- The police said that instead of taking her to her destination, the accused duo drove towards Gurugram and raped her inside the car. The woman managed to call her sister, who arrived at the scene and took her to Badshah Khan Civil Hospital.
- Given the seriousness of her injuries, the doctors advised that the woman be taken to Delhi, but the family admitted her to a private hospital in Faridabad. "My sister was badly injured after she was thrown out of the vehicle. Considering her condition, we decided to admit her to a private hospital,” the victim’s sister told PTI.
- The accused are natives of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, currently living in Faridabad. The cops revealed that they are not known to the woman, and their identities would be revealed once a test identification parade is conducted. "We have nabbed the accused and are questioning them. They will be produced before a court. Since a test identification parade is yet to be conducted, the names and photographs of the accused cannot be disclosed at this stage," Faridabad police spokesperson Yashpal Yadav said.
- The police have also seized the van used in the crime, and the accused have confessed to the offence. The woman’s condition was critical, and doctors declared her unfit to give a statement.
