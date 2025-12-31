Two detained for gang rape after offering lift in Faridabad

Two men were detained on Tuesday for allegedly gang-raping a 25-year-old woman in Faridabad after offering her a lift in a van at Metro Chowk, police said. The incident allegedly occurred after the woman failed to find transport from Metro Chowk late at night. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Investigators said the suspects tossed the woman out of the moving vehicle between 3am and 4am near Raja Chowk, causing severe head injuries, after which they drove away.

Finally, the woman was able to phone her sister for help, after which she was found wounded on the roadside, the officer cited above said. She was then rushed to Badshah Khan Hospital for treatment, investigators said.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said the incident took place when the victim was returning home from a friend’s house. “She got late while returning after failing to get any transport from Metro Chowk to reach Kalyanpuri Chowk,” he said.

Yadav said the two suspects, who were travelling in a Maruti Suzuki Eeco van, reached Metro Chowk around midnight and offered her a lift. “Her sister told us that the girl said that the two accused took her away towards the Gurugram-Faridabad Road and gang-raped her,” he said.

A crime branch team later detained both suspects and recovered the van. “The duo is being interrogated to corroborate the facts and ascertain the sequence of events. They will be formally arrested on Wednesday,” Yadav said.

Police said the woman’s condition was critical, and doctors declared her unfit to give a statement. An FIR was registered on the sister’s complaint under sections 70(1) (gang rape with adult woman), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kotwali police station on Tuesday evening.