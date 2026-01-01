Rain greets Mumbai on New Year, coldest December day for Delhi in 6 years | Weather update today

India stepped into the New Year under an intense spell of winter, with large parts of the country witnessing cold wave conditions, dense fog, and sharply dipping temperatures, according to national and regional reports by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The India Meteorological Department warned of below-average temperatures and dense fog affecting visibility and travel across multiple states. (HT Photo)

While Mumbai witnessed some early morning showers on the first day of the New Year 2026, Delhi saw its coldest December day in six years on New Year's eve. A similar cold wave spell gripped Rajasthan too, and schools were closed in Assam's Guwahati due to a sharp fall in daytime temperatures.

ALSO READ | Light snow in higher reaches of Himachal brings cheer to tourists, locals

Delhi sees coldest December day in six years In the national capital, Delhi experienced its harshest December day in six years on Wednesday, December 31, as daytime temperatures struggled to rise, settling well below seasonal norms, marking an unusually cold end to 2025. Weather officials noted that such “cold day” conditions occur when both daytime and night-time temperatures remain significantly lower than average, a trend expected to persist into early January, as per IMD. Shallow fog also reduced visibility across several parts of the city during evening hours, affecting travel conditions.

Jharkhand temperatures dip to 4 degrees Celsius Eastern India also remained in the grip of severe winter weather. Jharkhand faced dense fog warnings, with visibility dropping to dangerously low levels in several districts, while temperatures in some locations dipped close to 4 degrees Celsius, said an IMD bulletin. Meteorologists attributed these conditions to persistent north-westerly winds dominating the lower atmosphere.

ALSO READ | Punjab: Cold wave persists, Gurdaspur shivers at 5.2°C

Schools closed in Assam's Guwahati In the Northeast, Assam’s Guwahati saw such a sharp fall in daytime temperatures that authorities ordered a week-long closure of schools to safeguard children’s health, news agency PTI reported. Cloudy skies, intermittent drizzle, and cold air created difficult living conditions, prompting residents to rely on wood fires and heavy winter clothing.