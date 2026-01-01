Punjab: Cold wave persists, Gurdaspur shivers at 5.2°C

Punjab and Haryana are reeling under intense cold as minimum temperatures hovered a few notches above normal in many places of both states on Wednesday. Amritsar recorded a low of 6.1 degrees Celsius (°C), three degrees above normal. Ludhiana and Patiala logged minimum temperatures of 6.8 and 7.2 °C, respectively, according to a report of the meteorological department. Bathinda’s minimum was 7.2°C, two degrees above normal, Pathankot 8.5 °C, Faridkot 7 °C and Gurdaspur 5.2 °C. Visitors walk along heritage street near Golden Temple on the eve of the New Year in Amritsar (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recorded a minimum temperature of 8.4 °C, one degree above normal.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 9.6 °C, three degrees above normal, while Hisar logged a minimum of 7.1 °C, one degree above average.

Karnal recorded a low of 6.2 °C, while Narnaul and Rohtak experienced colder conditions with minimum temperatures of 4.5 °C and 4.2 °C, respectively.

Bhiwani and Sirsa registered their minimum temperatures of 5 °C and 8.2 °C, respectively.