Faridabad gang rape survivor in ICU after being thrown from van

A 25-year-old woman, the victim of a gang rape in Faridabad on Tuesday, has been admitted to an ICU with multiple fractures and deep wounds after she was thrown from a moving vehicle, police and doctors said on Wednesday. Investigators said she was brutally assaulted by the two suspects after she resisted. Two men aged 25–30 have been arrested, and the Eeco van used in the crime has been seized. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the police, the victim had left home to visit a friend on Monday night and was waiting for transport near Metro Chowk to return home when two men in a white Eeco van offered her a lift at midnight. Instead, they drove her to a secluded stretch of the Gurugram-Faridabad Road, where they assaulted her for two to three hours and threw her out of the van near Raja Chowk in Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Nagar between 3am and 4am on Tuesday after bringing her back to Faridabad

A senior police official, quoting doctors, said the victim has suffered a fractured right eye socket, a fractured and dislocated shoulder, and two deep cuts on her face that required over 20 stitches.

Officials familiar with the case details, who asked not to be identified, said that the victim resisted the assault, leading to a violent attack. “Most of the injuries were caused from physical assault for resisting and from being thrown out of the moving van,” the official said.

After being pushed out, she managed to contact her sister, who rushed her to a private hospital in NIT-5, Faridabad.

Dr Amit Yadav, who is treating her, confirmed the severity of her condition. “There is swelling on her face, and a fracture in her eye-socket. We are planning surgery for her shoulder fracture and dislocation,” he said, adding that the facial wounds may have been caused by falling on a hard surface after being pushed from the vehicle.

Faridabad Police PRO Yashpal Yadav said the victim’s condition remains serious but is out of danger for now. Two suspects, aged between 25 and 30, were apprehended on Tuesday and were formally arrested later. The crime branch has recovered the Eeco van used in the crime, and forensic samples have been collected from the vehicle, the victim, and the accused.

Blood samples of the accused have been taken to determine if they were intoxicated during the assault. Police plan to conduct a test identification parade once the victim is discharged from the hospital.

A case of gang rape was registered at Kotwali police station on Tuesday based on the statement of the victim’s sister.

Investigators revealed that the crime took advantage of poor visibility due to dense fog on the isolated road. A police official, privy to the investigation, said that the suspects had stopped the van at a secluded spot where they gang-raped her. “While one of them raped her inside the van, the other stood guard outside. After this they brought her back to the city and threw her out of the speeding van,” he said.