Woman, 30, beaten to death by her in-laws over family dispute in Bihar: Police

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her in-laws while she was plucking ladyfinger from a field in the Nauhatta area of Bihar’s Rohtas district on Tuesday evening, police said.

The deceased had gone to pluck ladyfingers from the fields on Tuesday evening, when Shambhu and his family members attacked her with sticks. (iStock/ Representative photo)

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Police have registered a murder case against eight people, including the deceased’s uncle-in-law Shambhu Vishwakarma and his two sons.

Police on Wednesday arrested Vishwakarma from a hideout in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district. Raids are currently underway to apprehend the remaining accused, superintendent of police (SP) Raushan Kumar said.

The deceased, Savita Devi, lived in the village with her two minor children while her husband, Arvind Vishwakarma, worked outside the state, a police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said.

He added that the woman was reportedly in a relationship with an electricity department officer who often visited her. The in-laws opposed their meetings and it frequently led to altercations between them.

Meanwhile, a team from the electricity department raided Shambhu’s residence and a case of electricity theft was subsequently registered against him. The family accused Savita Devi of getting the case filed against Shambhu with the help of the officer who was her acquaintance, the police officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} The deceased had gone to pluck ladyfingers from the fields on Tuesday evening when Shambhu and his family members allegedly attacked her with sticks. She died on the spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The deceased had gone to pluck ladyfingers from the fields on Tuesday evening when Shambhu and his family members allegedly attacked her with sticks. She died on the spot. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The SP, however, said that police are investigating the case from all possible angles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SP, however, said that police are investigating the case from all possible angles. {{/usCountry}}

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