Woman and parents arrested for murdering husband in Odisha’s Ganjam district

A senior Odisha police officer said the man, Bhagaban, used to torture his wife Jhili physically and mentally, suspecting her character.
By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 09:17 AM IST
A man in Odisha’s Ganjam district was allegedly murdered by his wife and her parents since he tortured his wife. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 30-year-old woman and her parents were arrested on Saturday for allegedly murdering the woman’s husband in Odisha’s Ganjam district over alleged torture by the deceased, said police.

Jhili Naik (30), her father Kabiraj Naik (59) and mother Kishori Naik (58) were arrested on charges of stabbing and then beheading Jhili’s husband Bhagaban Naik alias Bhagia on June 18, they said. On June 22, a headless corpse was recovered from the Rushikulya riverbed near Nuapada village.

Aska sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Uma Shankar Singh said the accused woman married the deceased Bhagia of Gudidhepa village 9 years ago and the couple had a 6-year-old daughter and a 5-year-old son.

However, Bhagaban allegedly tortured his wife Jhili physically and mentally, suspecting her character. As the situation worsened, Jhili started staying separately at a rented house with her children in Puspa Nagar village from June 8. However, Bhagaban went there and started torturing her, police said.

“On June 18 evening, Bhagaban again assaulted his wife. When Jhili informed her parents, they immediately arrived at Pushpa Nagar. Soon after Jhili, her parents and children left for their village Suramani. But at about 10 PM, Bhagaban ran after them with a sharp weapon threatening to kill them. Apprehending danger to the life of her father, Jhili stabbed Bhagaban with a kitchen knife. Kabiraj then beheaded Bhagaban,” said Singh.

