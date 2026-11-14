Woman beaten to death in Delhi's Burari after she objected to being touched
According to the police, the incident took place on the night of November 7, and the woman's body was found near a vacant plot on November 8 in the Burari area.
A woman in her 20s was allegedly beaten to death by a man after she objected to him touching her in North Delhi's Burari area last week, police said on Saturday.
According to the police, the incident took place on the night of November 7, and the woman's body was found near a vacant plot on November 8 in the Burari area. The accused, identified as Pramod Singh, was arrested on Friday.
According to the police, the local shopkeepers found the woman lying by the roadside in an unstable condition. Officials said the accused was passing through the area when he spotted the woman.
"As per our probe and questioning, he lifted the woman and took her to a vacant plot nearby. However, the woman objected to him touching her, and an argument broke out between the two. The argument soon turned into a fight. The accused has told us he lost his temper and hit the woman with an object multiple times, killing her," a senior police officer said.
Police said that after finding the woman's body, they looked for CCTV footage and witnesses. The accused was identified and was subsequently arrested on Friday.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More